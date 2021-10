BURLINGTON — Iola High School came into Friday night’s football game at Burlington with a trip to the playoffs on the line. If they won, the Mustangs would be in for the first time since 2016.

After a hard-fought game, Burlington won 20-18.

Both teams scored in the first quarter. Iola wide receiver Brett Willis scored a 67-yard rushing touchdown on the Mustangs’ first play of the game.