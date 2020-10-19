Mustangs struggle

The friendly confines of Iola’s Riverside Park were anything but Saturday for Iola High’s Mustangs.

In their first home game since Sept. 11, the Mustangs saw visiting Girard lead 14-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the break.

A 35-yard touchdown pass from Bradyn Cole to TJ Taylor with just under 4 minutes left on the clock was the Mustangs’ only opportunity to dent the scoreboard in a 48-7 defeat.