Menu Search Log in

Mustangs struggle

Iola High's football team was kept on its heels all afternoon Saturday, as visiting Girard scored the game's first 48 points in a 48-7 victory. The Mustangs return to action Friday at home against Burlington on Homecoming Night.

By

Sports

October 19, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Iola High’s Isaac Badders, right, bats down a pass intended for Girard High’s Mason Huebner Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The friendly confines of Iola’s Riverside Park were anything but Saturday for Iola High’s Mustangs.

In their first home game since Sept. 11, the Mustangs saw visiting Girard lead 14-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the break.

A 35-yard touchdown pass from Bradyn Cole to TJ Taylor with just under 4 minutes left on the clock was the Mustangs’ only opportunity to dent the scoreboard in a 48-7 defeat.

Related
October 12, 2018
January 7, 2012
January 3, 2012
May 6, 2011
Trending