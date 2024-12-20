Iola’s Rutherford, Rodriguez earn league wrestling titles

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s Kailynn Rodriguez and Breighlynn Rutherford wrapped up the 2024 girls wrestling season in style Thursday.

The young grapplers both capped unbeaten campaigns by pinning their opponents at the Pioneer League Tournament.

Rutherford, wrestling at 180 pounds, ended the year with an 8-0 season, all via pins, while Rodriguez went 9-0 at 215 pounds. She also won all of her matches this season via pin.

Buoyed by second-place finishers Kashyn Curry, Blayke Folk, Mariah Mathis and Cora Boren, the Mustang girls took second at league in their first season as a full-fledged girls squad.

Others who secured top-four finishes were Selby Blankenship, London Hutton and Leanna Flory in third place and Moira Springer and Bayleigh Scheibmeir in fourth.

Of note, both Hutton and Flory picked up their first ever match wins, meaning that every IHS girl who took to the mats this season came away with a victory at some point.

Results follow.

Pioneer League Tournament

Cora Boren, second at 90 pounds

— Kennedy Portlock, Santa Fe Trail, def. Boren, fall :55

— Boren def. Braxtyn Henry, Prairie View, 8-7

— Boren def. Moira Springer, fall 2:51

— Boren def. Adalaide Ritch, Prairie View, fall :57

Moira Springer, fourth at 90 pounds

— Braxtyn Henry, Prairie View, def. Springer, fall :48