Let’s hear it for the girls!

Iola Middle School’s girls wrestling team hit the ground running — and winning a lot — to start its inaugural season.

The Mustang grapplers hosted Prairie View, Wellsville and Anderson County for the first-ever IMS Girls Quad, where Cora Boren, Blayke Folk, Breighlynn Rutherford and Kailyn Rodriguez all won their respective weight classes.

That came after Iola opened the season on Monday at Anderson County. There, Iola’s Kashyn Curry, Rutherford and Rodriguez also won their brackets.

Full results for both meets follow. Iola Middle School girls wrestling coach Tiffany Poyner, from left, and managers Kinzley Fountain and Cayleigh Rutherford cheer on wrestler Kori Winslow Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Thursday

IMS Girls Wrestling Quad

Cora Boren, first at 88-90

— Boren def. Moira Springer, Iola, fall 3:29

— Boren def. Adalaide Ritch, PV, fall 2:43

Moira Springer, second at 88-90

— Cora Boren, Iola, def. Springer, fall 3:29

— Springer def. Adalaide Ritch, PV, fall :54

Kashyn Curry, third at 90-98

— Clara Moyer, Wellsville, def. Curry, fall 1:23

— Braxtyn Henry, PV, def. Curry, fall 3:03