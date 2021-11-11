Iola’s Ryker Curry signs with Pitt State

Iola High School’s Ryker Curry signed to play college baseball at Pittsburg State in a ceremony on Wednesday.

Curry will be expected to pitch at PSU. Curry plays multiple positions on the high school and American Legion teams.

“Ryker is a great kid and a guy that a lot of kids look up to,” said IHS head coach Ryan Latta. “He isn’t a vocal leader. He is the guy that’s going to do everything the right way. He means a lot to our team in all aspects of baseball. We are going to rely on him a lot. He has three pitches he can get batters to swing and miss on.”