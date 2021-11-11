 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Iola’s Ryker Curry signs with Pitt State

Ryker Curry has been an integral part of Iola High School's baseball team throughout his career.

On Wednesday, Curry signed his national letter of intent to play his college baseball at Pittsburg State

Iola's Ryker Curry w/ family after signing his letter of intent Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Iola High School’s Ryker Curry signed to play college baseball at Pittsburg State in a ceremony on Wednesday. 

Curry will be expected to pitch at PSU. Curry plays multiple positions on the high school and American Legion teams.

“Ryker is a great kid and a guy that a lot of kids look up to,” said IHS head coach Ryan Latta. “He isn’t a vocal leader. He is the guy that’s going to do everything the right way. He means a lot to our team in all aspects of baseball. We are going to rely on him a lot. He has three pitches he can get batters to swing and miss on.”

