It’s been a blast, but Ohtani’s elbow injury shows limits of 2-way stardom

Shohei Ohtani's epic baseball saga, both as one of the games most feared sluggers and dominant pitchers, has hit a crossroads with his elbow injury that likely will require surgery. The long-term ramifications will certainly alter how he is used in the future.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Angels looks on in the dugout before the start of game two of a doubleheader against Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Aug. 23, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS

The two-way baseball superstardom of Shohei Ohtani these past three seasons has been nothing short of absurd.

Tape-measure homers on the regular. Fastballs that hovered around 100 mph. Sometimes, just a few minutes apart.

In a sports world littered with questionable hyperbole, Ohtani’s on-field heroics lived up to every bit of the hype. It’s why there was a palpable sense of melancholy around the sport after the Los Angeles Angels announced that the 29-year-old Japanese sensation has a torn ligament in his elbow and won’t pitch again this season.

