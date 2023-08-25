It’s been a blast, but Ohtani’s elbow injury shows limits of 2-way stardom

The two-way baseball superstardom of Shohei Ohtani these past three seasons has been nothing short of absurd.

Tape-measure homers on the regular. Fastballs that hovered around 100 mph. Sometimes, just a few minutes apart.

In a sports world littered with questionable hyperbole, Ohtani’s on-field heroics lived up to every bit of the hype. It’s why there was a palpable sense of melancholy around the sport after the Los Angeles Angels announced that the 29-year-old Japanese sensation has a torn ligament in his elbow and won’t pitch again this season.