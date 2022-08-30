 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
It’s Ohtani v. Judge

Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night.

August 30, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will pitch and bat leadoff for the American League in tonight's All-Star Game. Photo by TNS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night.

The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center.

Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Tepera that made it 4-3.

