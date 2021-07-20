 | Tue, Jul 20, 2021
Japanese PM: The world needs a safe Olympics

It's crucial for Japan to stage a safe Olympic Games, the country's prime minister said. The 2021 games, delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, open this week, with events starting Wednesday.

By

Sports

July 20, 2021 - 9:14 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Photo by Wikipedia.org

TOKYO (AP) — The world needs to see that Japan can stage a safe Olympics, the country’s prime minister told sports officials Tuesday ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Tens of thousands of athletes, officials, games staff and media are arriving in Japan amid a local state of emergency and widespread opposition from the general public.

Events start Wednesday — in softball and women’s soccer — two days ahead of the formal opening ceremony of an Olympics already postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

