Jayhawks go ‘old school’ for 2021

After going through four disastrous head coaching eras, the University of Kansas is turning to Lance Leipold to lead the beleaguered football Jayhawks. He arrives to find a team that has won a combined nine games over the past six seasons, and was winless in 2020.

August 25, 2021 - 10:46 AM

Head coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls looks on during the second half of the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship against the Ball State Cardinals at Ford Field on December 18, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has tried just about everything over the past decade when it comes to hiring a head coach.

There was Turner Gill, the former Big 12 standout who had turned around Buffalo, and Charlie Weis, the high-profile ex-Notre Dame coach with with a bunch of Super Bowl rings. There was David Beaty, the unheralded wide receivers coach at Texas A&M with the Kansas roots, and Les Miles, the former title-winning LSU coach who once built Oklahoma State.

Very different backgrounds. Very different coaches. Very much the same result: total failure.

