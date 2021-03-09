Menu Search Log in

Les Miles is no more at KU

The University of Kansas dismissed head football coach Les Miles days after the school learned he was accused of sexual misconduct while coaching at LSU. The 67-year-old coach was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks.

By

Sports

March 9, 2021 - 10:03 AM

Kansas coach Les Miles and Athletic Director Jeff Long congratulate each other after the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech, 37-34, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lawrence. Photo by (Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS / Iola Register

Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Kansas announced Miles’ departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways. Miles has three years left on his original five-year contract with the school that pays him $2.775 million annually through December 2023 and includes several bonuses, among them a $675,000 retention bonus paid last November.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Related
March 5, 2021
December 3, 2019
August 14, 2019
November 19, 2018
Trending