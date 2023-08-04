Jets begin Rodgers era with 21-16 loss to Browns

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw a pass in a game for the New York Jets. He’s already responsible for a long completion.

Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

Wilson, whose struggles as a starter the past two seasons sent the Jets on a QB quest that eventually got them Rodgers via trade from Green Bay in April, had some positive moments during his three series.