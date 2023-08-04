 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Jets begin Rodgers era with 21-16 loss to Browns

August 4, 2023 - 2:47 PM

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images/TNS)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw a pass in a game for the New York Jets. He’s already responsible for a long completion.

Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

Wilson, whose struggles as a starter the past two seasons sent the Jets on a QB quest that eventually got them Rodgers via trade from Green Bay in April, had some positive moments during his three series.

