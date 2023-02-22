 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Johnson leads No. 14 K-State over No. 9 Baylor

Kansas State overcame a poor night from the 3-point arc by dominating the guard-heavy Bears with a 42-16 edge in the paint. Many of those points came in transition, where the Wildcats had a 19-5 advantage off turnovers.

By

Sports

February 22, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson dunks in the first half against Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang leaped onto the courtside table and pumped his fists, then landed a spectacular dismount, before climbing into the student section and joining in the “Wabash Cannonball” dance to celebrate another ranked win.

This one was as special as any of them.

Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and the No. 14 Wildcats followed a long first-half slump with a big second-half run to beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65 on Tuesday night.

