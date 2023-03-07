 | Tue, Mar 07, 2023
KU’s Wilson AP Big 12 Player of Year

Kansas Jayhawk Jalen Wilson earned the AP Big 12 Player of the Year while first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang earned Big 12 coach of the year. Wildcat Keyontae Johnson took Big 12 newcomer of the year.

March 7, 2023 - 2:10 PM

FILE - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson acknowledges the cheers of the crowd, with his family, during Senior Night before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Jalen Wilson was named The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year in voting released Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Big 12 scoring and rebounding leader Jalen Wilson of Kansas is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year.

Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson joined Wilson as the only unanimous first-team picks in the selections revealed Tuesday. Johnson, a transfer from Florida who has turned into a top player after a frightening collapse more than two years ago, was also selected as newcomer of the year in voting by a panel of 17 journalists who cover the league.

First-year Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was voted as coach of the year. After 19 seasons as an assistant for coach Scott Drew at Baylor, including the national championship two years ago, Tang directed the Wildcats to a 23-8 record in the regular season and third place in the Big 12 standings after being picked to finish last in a preseason poll of league coaches.

