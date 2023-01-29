 | Sun, Jan 29, 2023
Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 Kansas State past Florida

Keyontae Johnson led his No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats past his former Florida team in a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday evening inside Bramlage Coliseum.

MANHATTAN — Keyontae Johnson wasn’t going to let the fact that he was opposing his former team in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday to keep him from playing his game. 

Johnson and the No. 5 Kansas State men’s basketball team (18-3; 7-2) cruised by Florida at home by a 64-50 final. The senior guard accounted for 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Wildcats took care of the Gators in a game in which they never trailed. 

“Today was amazing. It was just a special day seeing old teammates and fun out there playing against them,” said Johnson. “I just felt like it was a great experience, just glad the Big 12 and SEC have their games going on and we played Florida so I just really appreciate it.”

