Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 Kansas State past Florida

MANHATTAN — Keyontae Johnson wasn’t going to let the fact that he was opposing his former team in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday to keep him from playing his game.

Johnson and the No. 5 Kansas State men’s basketball team (18-3; 7-2) cruised by Florida at home by a 64-50 final. The senior guard accounted for 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Wildcats took care of the Gators in a game in which they never trailed.

“Today was amazing. It was just a special day seeing old teammates and fun out there playing against them,” said Johnson. “I just felt like it was a great experience, just glad the Big 12 and SEC have their games going on and we played Florida so I just really appreciate it.”