Johnson reflects on local sports history

Former longtime Iola Register news and sports reporter Bob Johnson fondly recalls his 56 years of working at the newspaper.

Johnson is originally from Humboldt and got his start in journalism there when he was in high school. He took his first real job at the Pittsburg Sun a few years later when his guidance counselor helped him get the job.

“I got my first newspaper job in 1957 when I was a freshman in high school, that was with a newspaper in Humboldt. Mainly I was a printer’s devil. I ran the press, took care of little office jobs and made the fantastic wage of $6 a week,” said Johnson. “The guidance counselor at Humboldt, Jerry Hamm, his father-in-law, was the managing editor at the Pittsburg Sun.”