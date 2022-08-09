 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Johnson reflects on local sports history

Bob Johnson has seen plenty of faces through the years when it comes to local athletics. He shares his thoughts on some standouts.

By

Sports

August 9, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Bob Johnson

Former longtime Iola Register news and sports reporter Bob Johnson fondly recalls his 56 years of working at the newspaper. 

Johnson is originally from Humboldt and got his start in journalism there when he was in high school. He took his first real job at the Pittsburg Sun a few years later when his guidance counselor helped him get the job. 

“I got my first newspaper job in 1957 when I was a freshman in high school, that was with a newspaper in Humboldt. Mainly I was a printer’s devil. I ran the press, took care of little office jobs and made the fantastic wage of $6 a week,” said Johnson. “The guidance counselor at Humboldt, Jerry Hamm, his father-in-law, was the managing editor at the Pittsburg Sun.”

Related
July 29, 2022
July 12, 2022
July 7, 2022
May 26, 2022
Most Popular