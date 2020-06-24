Menu Search Log in

Jokic tests positive for COVID-19 in Serbia

Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for COVID-19.

June 24, 2020 - 9:54 AM

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by the Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber during the second half at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The Nuggets won, 107-106. Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/TNS

All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Jokic is expected to return to Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team acknowledged the positive test publicly.

ESPN and The Denver Post previously reported Jokic’s positive test, which came on the same day that another top Serbian athlete — Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player — revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

