Trey Jordan

COFFEYVILLE — Allen Community College’s baseball team rebounded from a tough weekend with a pair of dominating victories Tuesday, one of which featured a five-inning no-hitter.

Freshman pitcher Trey Jordan allowed only two baserunners, both via walks, as he pitched a five-inning no-hit shutout over Coffeyville Community College in a 10-0 romp.

That victory followed a veritable hit parade, led by Lukas Rich’s two-home run, five-RBI day in ACC’s 16-6 win.