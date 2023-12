MORAN — Marmaton Valley High crammed a season’s worth of thrills, spills, and finally disappointment, into its opener Thursday.

In the end, too many missed chances — especially from the free throw line — proved to be Marmaton Valley’s undoing in a 58-56 loss to visiting Hartford.

“We had a chance at the end,” head coach Cornell Walls said. “It was a good first game, with a good atmosphere. It was good to get it all out there to begin the season.”