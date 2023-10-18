K-State plans to use QB tandem of veteran, freshman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman plans to use both veteran Will Howard and Avery Johnson at quarterback going forward after the freshman standout came on against Texas Tech last weekend and matched a school record with five touchdown runs.

The Wildcats were struggling to move the ball against the Red Raiders with Howard, who replaced the injured Adrian Martinez last season and led them to the Big 12 championship. But when Johnson entered the game, the dual-threat quarterback energized Kansas State, which wound up overcoming a third-quarter deficit for a 38-21 victory.

“What we learned from this past Saturday is that we’ve seen Will play at a really high level and be successful, and then we saw Avery play at a high level and be successful,” Klieman said Tuesday. “So we feel comfortable with both guys.”