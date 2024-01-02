 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
K-State women win conference opener; Jayhawks fall

11th ranked Kansas State won its conference opener, 66-41, over Cincinnati Saturday in women's play. 25th-ranked West Virginia pulled away early to defeat host Kansas in their matchup.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a 66-41 win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati in the conference opener on Saturday.

Gregory was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, 4 of 6 overall and made 6 of 8 free throws.

Zyanna Walker added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 for the fifth time in school history. Ayoka Lee had eight rebounds to go with her six points, making her just the second Wildcat to ever reach 1,000 boards.

