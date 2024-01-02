K-State women win conference opener; Jayhawks fall

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a 66-41 win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati in the conference opener on Saturday.

Gregory was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, 4 of 6 overall and made 6 of 8 free throws.

Zyanna Walker added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 for the fifth time in school history. Ayoka Lee had eight rebounds to go with her six points, making her just the second Wildcat to ever reach 1,000 boards.