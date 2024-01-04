 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Kansas State women win big

Kansas State's women improved to 14-0 in dominating fashion, limiting Houston to 14 points in the second half of a 72-38 win. Meanwhile, Kansas could not maintain an early lead in a 69-61 loss at Iowa State.

By

Sports

January 4, 2024 - 1:41 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 27 points with 11 rebounds and Kansas State held Houston to 14 second-half points in a 72-38 victory for the No. 11 Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Kansas State led 29-24 at halftime then used runs of 20-0 in the third quarter and 14-0 in the fourth to blow it open. K-State (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) allowed only 41 points against Cincinnati in its other conference game, and this was the fourth time this season that the Wildcats allowed fewer than 40 points.

Lee, who had 11 points in the first half, scored K-State’s first nine points of the third quarter, mostly during the 20-0 run. Her 27 total points came on 11-of-15 shooting and 5 of 8 free throws.

