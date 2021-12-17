 | Fri, Dec 17, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas City storms back to topple Chargers in Thursday thriller

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak after beating the Chargers on Thursday. Patrick Mahomes had a season-high 410 yards passing, including an overtime touchdown to Travis Kelce.

By

Sports

December 17, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs for the end zone on his game-winning 34-yard touchdown catch in their 34-28 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG) Photo by TNS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have faced their share of challenges this season. The two-time defending AFC champions are peaking at the right time for another playoff push.

Kelce had a career-high 191 receiving yards and scored on a 34-yard pass from Mahomes in overtime as the Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime. On first-and-10, Kelce pulled in Mahomes’ pass at the 30 and eluded two tackles en route to the end zone, where he was swarmed by teammates.

Related
November 23, 2020
December 17, 2019
November 19, 2019
August 23, 2018
Most Popular