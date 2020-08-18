Kansas City targets defensive line depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taco Charlton has been declared a bust by two different teams. Tanoh Kpassagnon was considered the same for a while as he moved between linebacker and defensive end.
Breeland Speaks is still trying to live up to expectations as a second-round pick after injuries scrapped his second season in the league.
Yet those three could provide the depth that turns the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line into one of the best in the NFL.
