Kansas City targets defensive line depth

Kansas City offers several standouts on the defensive line. Newcomers are hoping to add to the depth and give the Chiefs one of the top units in the NFL.

August 18, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo congratulates Chris Jones (95) after a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 29. Photo by David Eulitt / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taco Charlton has been declared a bust by two different teams. Tanoh Kpassagnon was considered the same for a while as he moved between linebacker and defensive end.

Breeland Speaks is still trying to live up to expectations as a second-round pick after injuries scrapped his second season in the league.

Yet those three could provide the depth that turns the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line into one of the best in the NFL.

