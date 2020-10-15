Menu Search Log in

Getting defensive: First loss in nearly a year raises questions for KC

A 40-32 loss to Las Vegas laid waste to the the preconception that the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs could waltz their way to another world title. Now, the question is if the loss was an aberration, or a sign of things to come.

Sports

October 15, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picks off a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the first quarter on Sunday. Little else went right for the KC defense, however, in a 40-32 defeat. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs should have felt good about the state of their defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They had held every opponent to 20 points or fewer and were getting back defensive tackle Chris Jones from an injury and cornerback Bashaud Breeland from a suspension.

They proceeded to give up 490 yards of total offense, allowed Derek Carr to throw three touchdowns passes — including a 72-yarder and a 59-yarder — and couldn’t stop the Raiders and force a punt in the final minutes of a 40-32 defeat.

The very simple question facing the Chiefs on Monday: What went wrong?

