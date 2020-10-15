Getting defensive: First loss in nearly a year raises questions for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs should have felt good about the state of their defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They had held every opponent to 20 points or fewer and were getting back defensive tackle Chris Jones from an injury and cornerback Bashaud Breeland from a suspension.

They proceeded to give up 490 yards of total offense, allowed Derek Carr to throw three touchdowns passes — including a 72-yarder and a 59-yarder — and couldn’t stop the Raiders and force a punt in the final minutes of a 40-32 defeat.

The very simple question facing the Chiefs on Monday: What went wrong?