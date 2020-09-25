Kansas City’s Gordon to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

Gordon played his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, and is a three-time all-star, a seven-time Gold Glove winner and has the third-most walks (682), fourth-most homers (190), fifth-most doubles (357) and sixth-most games played (1,749) in club history.

He also holds the dubious distinction of being the Royals’ career leader in getting hit by pitches.