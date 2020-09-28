Singer shines, Gordon exits with 3-1 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career with a fond farewell and Kansas City ended its season Sunday with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

“My regrets are that we have we don’t have 100 more games, because with what we are starting to put in place, the building blocks of a winning team, you are starting to see those come together,” Matheny said.