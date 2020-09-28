Menu Search Log in

Singer shines, Gordon exits with 3-1 win

The Kansas City Royals sent off Alex Gordon with a 3-1 win over Detroit Sunday. Brady Singer pitched seven stellar innings, while Gordon received a touching send-off during the game.

By

Sports

September 28, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Alex Gordon, right, of the Kansas City Royals hugs catcher Salvador Perez (13) as he exits in his last career game against Detroit Sunday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career with a fond farewell and Kansas City ended its season Sunday with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

“My regrets are that we have we don’t have 100 more games, because with what we are starting to put in place, the building blocks of a winning team, you are starting to see those come together,” Matheny said.

