Kansas earns top spot in Midwest Regional

The Kansas Jayhawks — fresh off winning the Big 12 tournament and sharing the conference regular season title — have earned the no. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

March 14, 2022 - 2:19 PM

Brackets for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fought its way through arguably the toughest league in college basketball this season, ultimately sharing the Big 12 regular-season title with Baylor before romping past Texas Tech to win the conference tournament.

Maybe it’s karma that the Jayhawks could have the easiest path of a No. 1 seed to the Final Four.

They earned the top seed line for the 15th time on Sunday, second only to North Carolina for most in college hoops history, and Big 12 player of the year Ochai Agbaji and Co. will open the NCAA Tournament in the Midwest Region against the play-in winner between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Fort Worth, Texas.

