Menu Search Log in

Kansas rolls past Washburn, 89-54

“I thought that it was not great, by any stretch,” coach Bill Self said. “But the atmosphere here was 10 times better than what it was in Indy."

By

Sports

December 4, 2020 - 2:47 PM

In a file image, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play during the second half against Milwaukee on Dec. 10, 2019, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Photo by Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson remembers watching the annual “Late Night” festivities that kick off every basketball season at Kansas, and how the students and fans packed Allen Fieldhouse to the rafters to watch a glorified practice.

He never anticipated his first game in the Phog would be played with a couple hundred people in the stands.

The talented freshman must have found some energy on his own, though. Thompson scored 11 points to complement big nights from David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson, helping the seventh-ranked Jayhawks cruise to an 89-54 victory over lower-division Washburn on Thursday night in their long-awaited home opener.

Related
July 17, 2020
January 11, 2019
March 28, 2016
June 15, 2015
Trending