Kansas rolls past Washburn, 89-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson remembers watching the annual “Late Night” festivities that kick off every basketball season at Kansas, and how the students and fans packed Allen Fieldhouse to the rafters to watch a glorified practice.

He never anticipated his first game in the Phog would be played with a couple hundred people in the stands.

The talented freshman must have found some energy on his own, though. Thompson scored 11 points to complement big nights from David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson, helping the seventh-ranked Jayhawks cruise to an 89-54 victory over lower-division Washburn on Thursday night in their long-awaited home opener.