KC: Chiefs sluggish entering playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs did what they had to Saturday, beating the Broncos on the road to finish up the regular season.

Too bad the Titans did what they had to Sunday, too.

So rather than have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Chiefs will face seventh-seeded Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be a rematch of a game from just a few weeks ago, when the Chiefs led 23-0 by halftime and rolled through the second half in a 36-10 romp.