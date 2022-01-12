 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
KC: Chiefs sluggish entering playoffs

The Chiefs will host the Steelers Sunday in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Kansas City is limping into the playoffs after having a long winning streak snapped by the Bengals.

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his reception for a touchdown with Tyreek Hill (10) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2022 in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

The Kansas City Chiefs did what they had to Saturday, beating the Broncos on the road to finish up the regular season.

Too bad the Titans did what they had to Sunday, too.

So rather than have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Chiefs will face seventh-seeded Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be a rematch of a game from just a few weeks ago, when the Chiefs led 23-0 by halftime and rolled through the second half in a 36-10 romp.

