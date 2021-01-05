Menu Search Log in

KC’s legacy on the line

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled through the NFL season, and secured the top seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming AFC playoffs. However, injuries and other issues may make repeating tougher than ever.

January 5, 2021 - 10:08 AM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a Dec. 27 game against the Atlanta Falcon. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

The playoff bye is precious. In normal times, it’s a sort of hall pass from the grind of professional football. Guys go home for a few days. They see old friends, walk the halls of their high schools, get treated like kings. An earned treat.

Normal no longer exists, so this season the hall pass comes with a caveat — no required football work for the Chiefs, but guys will need to stay in town for daily COVID-19 testing. The rest of their days can be filled with meditation, Madden, memoirs, anything but mass gatherings.

The Chiefs’ JV squad lost to the Chargers 38-21 at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, and that will be the last time here that we’ll mention a game with no impact on the other thing that matters.

