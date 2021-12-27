 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

KC blasts stumbling Steelers

Kansas City moved one step closer to clinching the top seed in the AFC standings with a 36-10 romp over Pittsburgh Sunday. The Chiefs won despite being without three starters, who missed the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

By

Sports

December 27, 2021 - 12:19 PM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The chances that the Kansas City Chiefs would spend Sunday night celebrating their record sixth straight AFC West title seemed slim last week when Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce headlined an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team.

Turns out the NFL’s hottest team was just fine.

Patrick Mahomes was masterful in throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle and a cast of fill-ins rose to the occasion, and the defense dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 36-10 drubbing at Arrowhead Stadium.

Related
December 21, 2021
January 5, 2021
November 23, 2020
January 20, 2020
Most Popular