KC’s Mahomes joins another elite group — fatherhood

Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are the parents of daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born Saturday. It's the first child for the couple, who began dating in college.

February 23, 2021 - 8:29 AM

In this photo from March 4, 2020, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, look on as the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Mahomes, 25, and Matthews welcomed their baby girl into the world Saturday. Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images / TNS

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl a year ago and was named the game’s MVP. Five months later, he received a contract extension that could pay him a half-billion dollars.

So 2020 was a great year for Mahomes.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs and Mahomes lost the Super Bowl, but this year is guaranteed to be better than the last because of what happened on Saturday:

