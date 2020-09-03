Menu Search Log in

Mahomes, lord of the rings

The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings Wednesday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes used the occasion to give out an engagement ring to his long-time girlfriend.

September 3, 2020 - 9:32 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.

Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, and the couple remained together when they headed off to college.

