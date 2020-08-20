Menu Search Log in

Keller, Bauer toss gems in Royals-Reds twin bill

Wednesday's doubleheader featured scintillating pitching performances from Kansas City's Brad Keller and Cincinatti's Trevor Bauer. Neither allowed a run as the two teams split the twin bill.

August 20, 2020 - 9:21 AM

Adalberto Mondesi (27) of the Kansas City Royals turns a double play as Tucker Barnhart (16) of the Cincinnati Reds slides into second base during the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Wednesday night to split a doubleheader marked by strong starting pitching.

In the opener of the two seven-inning games, Brad Keller didn’t allow a hit until the sixth and extended his shutout streak, leading the Royals to a 4-0 win.

Bauer allowed only a single by Adalberto Mondesi in the fifth. He walked three and struck out nine, lowering his ERA to 0.68. He has allowed two runs on eight hits in 26 1/3 innings this season.

