Kelly makes sure cheating Astros get some payback

The fake crowds and phony noise were tolerable, at least for a few games. Empty ballparks, too, because it was worth it to have baseball back in some form to provide a few hours of escape from a pandemic that seems increasingly hard to escape from.

Still, it’s been hard to completely enjoy this, a baseball season like no other. Reality keeps intruding, especially as the coronavirus ravages the Marlins and forces Major League Baseball to scramble even more what was a makeshift shortened season to begin with.

Then Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly took the mound in Houston and gave everyone who cares about the integrity of the game a reason to cheer once again.