Kelly makes sure cheating Astros get some payback

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended eight games for his retaliation against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

July 31, 2020 - 3:59 PM

Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers has a word with Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros as he walks off the mound after a series of high inside pitches in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Both benches emptied. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images/TNS

The fake crowds and phony noise were tolerable, at least for a few games. Empty ballparks, too, because it was worth it to have baseball back in some form to provide a few hours of escape from a pandemic that seems increasingly hard to escape from.

Still, it’s been hard to completely enjoy this, a baseball season like no other. Reality keeps intruding, especially as the coronavirus ravages the Marlins and forces Major League Baseball to scramble even more what was a makeshift shortened season to begin with.

Then Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly took the mound in Houston and gave everyone who cares about the integrity of the game a reason to cheer once again.

