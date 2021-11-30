 | Tue, Nov 30, 2021
Kelly the next domino in coaching carousel

Brian Kelly is making the move from Notre Dame to LSU as announced on Tuesday morning.

Kelly hadn't been able to win the big-time games for Notre Dame over his 12 years as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly argues with the referee on a no call when his punter was up ended during second half of the Notre Dame and Florida State Seminoles college football game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel) Photo by TNS

LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

The move was confirmed Monday night by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither school was prepared to make an official announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported the hire.

It was the second bombshell in college football in as many days, coming a little more than 24 hours after Southern California pulled Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. LSU might have topped it by luring Kelly from South Bend to Baton Rouge.

