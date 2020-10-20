Menu Search Log in

Unique Fall Classic starts tonight

The 2020 World Series will be played at a neutral site, with small crowds and face masks a part of the environment. This is the culmination of the Major League Baseball season amid an ongoing pandemic.

By

Sports

October 20, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with teammate Keke Hernandez after Bellinger hit a home run in Game 7 of the NLCS Sunday. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A World Series like no other opens tonight with Clayton Kershaw’s Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing redemption, Kevin Kiermaier’s Tampa Bay Rays seeking acclaim and Major League Baseball relieved just to reach the championship of the pandemic-delayed season.

Buzz figures to be dampened, with attendance down to about 11,000 in the smallest crowd for a Series game since roughly 1909.

The entire Series will be played on artificial turf for the first time since 1993, at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, home of a Texas Rangers team eliminated on Sept. 20. Traditional postgame victory celebrations are barred. But surroundings are largely irrelevant to the favored Dodgers and under-the-radar Rays.

