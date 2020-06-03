Menu Search Log in

Kings announcer resigns for tweet

Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear, known for his catchphrase "If you don't like that, then you don't like NBA basketball," resigned on Tuesday.

June 3, 2020 - 10:21 AM

DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Longtime Sacramento Kings TV broadcaster Grant Napear resigned Tuesday after he tweeted “ALL LIVES MATTER” when asked by DeMarcus Cousins for his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 60-year-old Napear also was fired by KTHK Sports 1140 in Sacramento. 

Cousins was drafted by Sacramento and played for the Kings for six-plus seasons before he was traded to New Orleans in February 2017.

