KU, K-State headed in opposite directions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman probably knows a little how Kansas counterpart Les Miles felt this week when Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams, undeniably their biggest offensive playmaker, decided to opt out for the remainder of the year.

After all, the Wildcats are playing without quarterback Skylar Thompson the rest of the way.

The circumstances are different, of course. Thompson hurt his throwing shoulder against Texas Tech a couple of weeks ago. But the result is the same: The Wildcats and Jayhawks both face the back half of the season without two of the most important players on their teams, let alone their offenses.