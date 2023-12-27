 | Wed, Dec 27, 2023
KU knocks off UNLV; first bowl win since 2008

The Kansas Jayhawks overcame three interceptions and a mind-boggling 18 penalties to defeat UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday. Quarterback Jason Bean threw six touchdowns in the victory.

December 27, 2023 - 1:45 PM

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) and linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. Photo by AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas was one of Power Five football’s worst teams not that long ago, going through two full seasons with one combined win.

The Jayhawks began rebuilding in coach Lance Leipold’s first season, went to a bowl game a year ago and now have a large trophy to take back home with them to Lawrence.

Jason Bean threw for 449 yards and all six of his touchdown passes to two receivers, and penalty-plagued Kansas outlasted UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.

