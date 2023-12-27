KU knocks off UNLV; first bowl win since 2008

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas was one of Power Five football’s worst teams not that long ago, going through two full seasons with one combined win.

The Jayhawks began rebuilding in coach Lance Leipold’s first season, went to a bowl game a year ago and now have a large trophy to take back home with them to Lawrence.

Jason Bean threw for 449 yards and all six of his touchdown passes to two receivers, and penalty-plagued Kansas outlasted UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.