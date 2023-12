Kansas will face UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the first meeting between the schools since the Jayhawks won 46-24 in 2003.

The Jayhawks (8-4) clinched bowl eligibility with a 38-33 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma and have won at least eight games for the 11th time in school history.

UNLV (9-4) is coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship and will make its fifth postseason appearance.