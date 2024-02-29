 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold in line for pay raise

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold's contract has been restructured to increase his pay to more than $40 through 2029. The new deal also increases the pool of money for hiring assistant coaches and support staff.

February 29, 2024 - 1:13 PM

On Sept. 1, 2023, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his team against Missouri State in the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed an amended contract Wednesday that increased his overall compensation to more than $40 million through the 2029 season while giving him a sizeable pool of money for hiring assistants and support staff.

The contract does not extend his previous deal, but it does feature a substantial bump in salary from the $5 million Leipold made last season, when he led the long-suffering Jayhawks to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Leipold is 17-21 over three seasons at Kansas. His back-to-back bowl berths have been its first since the 2007 and ’08 seasons.

