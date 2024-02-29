Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold in line for pay raise

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed an amended contract Wednesday that increased his overall compensation to more than $40 million through the 2029 season while giving him a sizeable pool of money for hiring assistants and support staff.

The contract does not extend his previous deal, but it does feature a substantial bump in salary from the $5 million Leipold made last season, when he led the long-suffering Jayhawks to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Leipold is 17-21 over three seasons at Kansas. His back-to-back bowl berths have been its first since the 2007 and ’08 seasons.