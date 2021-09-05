 | Sun, Sep 05, 2021
KU scores late to beat S. Dakota 17-14

It was Lance Leipold's first victory as head coach of the Jayhawks

September 5, 2021 - 1:57 PM

Lance Leipold is the new head coach for Kansas Football, coming from being the head coach for the Buffalo Bulls. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Wins have been so rare at Kansas over the last decade-plus that it wasn’t too surprising when students spilled from the stands and rushed the field to celebrate Lance Leipold’s first victory as head coach of the Jayhawks.

Who cares if it came against lower-level South Dakota?

It wasn’t easy, either. Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for their second touchdown of the game, giving the Jayhawks the lead back with 1:12 remaining Friday night, and their rebuilt defense held the Coyotes on downs to preserve a nervy 17-14 victory that brought an end to a 13-game skid dating to Oct. 26, 2019.

