KU’s Self likes what he sees with ‘deep, old’ Jayhawk squad

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bill Self likes what he’s seen so far after a week’s worth of drills with Kansas’ 2021-22 men’s basketball team.

“I’m excited about ‘em (players). All the guys are healthy and working hard for the most part.” Self, KU’s 19th-year head coach, said Monday morning before teeing it up at The Jayhawk Club in the Bill Self Golf Classic, benefit for the Boy Scouts of America/Heart of America Council.

“I think it’s way too early to see if we’re going to be good or not (but) I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good,” he added.