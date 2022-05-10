 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Lady Cubs cruise to wins

Humboldt's softball team secured a share of the 2022 Tri-Valley League championship with a doubleheader sweep over Caney Valley Monday. The Lady Cubs improved to 17-3 to wrap up the regular season.

May 10, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Humboldt High's Shelby Shaughnessy bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the 2022 regular season on a high note Monday, with wins of 15-0 and 19-4 over visiting Caney Valley.

The wins secured a share of the Pioneer League championship for the Lady Cubs, who finished the regular season at 17-3 (11-1 in league play).

Brooklyn Ellis had things well in control in the opener. She scattered four hits over four innings while striking out five, and walking none. She also singled, stole two bases, had an RBI and scored twice.

