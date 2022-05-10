Lady Cubs cruise to wins

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the 2022 regular season on a high note Monday, with wins of 15-0 and 19-4 over visiting Caney Valley.

The wins secured a share of the Pioneer League championship for the Lady Cubs, who finished the regular season at 17-3 (11-1 in league play).

Brooklyn Ellis had things well in control in the opener. She scattered four hits over four innings while striking out five, and walking none. She also singled, stole two bases, had an RBI and scored twice.