Lady Cubs earn split; Yates Center goes 1-1

MOUND CITY — Humboldt High’s volleyball team shined in spots, struggled in others and came away with a split Tuesday.
The Lady Cubs defeated host Jayhawk-Linn in three sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-20) and lost in straight sets to Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (25-18, 25-14).
“We were not very consistent against Jayhawk Linn, but we fought hard and got the win,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “I thought our passes were a little better, but still an area we need to work on. Serving was much better tonight.
