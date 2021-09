HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Volleyball team treated its home fans to a pair of wins Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs, playing in the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse for the first time in 2021, swept past visiting Jayhawk-Linn in straight sets, before rebounding from a first-set loss to roll past St. Mary’ s Colgan of Pittsburg.

The victories lift Humboldt to 4-3 on the season.