Lady Cubs keep up winning ways

Humboldt High's volleyball team stands at 18-2 over its last 20 games, including straight-set wins Thursday over Riverton and St. Paul.

October 4, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Humboldt High's Karingten Hall goes up for a hit in a match earlier this season. Photo by Mike Myer

RIVERTON — The Humboldt High volleyball express is chugging along at full speed.

The Lady Cubs continued their torrid pace, improving to 18-2 over their last 20 matches with wins over Riverton, 25-23 and 25-19 and St. Paul, 25-20, 25-10.

Leading the way for the Lady Cubs were Shelby Shaughnessy, 17 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 1 assist; Karingten Hall, 13 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs; Cheynne Wrestler, 2 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs; Cassidy Friend, 2 aces, 18 digs; Laney Hull, 7 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Bailey Daniels, 14 assists, 8 digs; Lakyn Meadows, 1 ace, 5 kills, 33 assists, 12 digs; Skylar Hottenstein, 3 aces, 3 assist, 37 digs; Ricklyn Hillmon, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.

Humboldt (19-8) travels to Caney Valley Tuesday for a triangular with Neodesha.

