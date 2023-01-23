Lady Cubs lose in third place game to St. Paul

The Humboldt High girls fell in their third-place game of the War on 54 tournament to St. Paul on Friday night, 47-33.

The Lady Cubs (5-6) were ousted behind St. Paul’s quality shooting, and a cool night on offense.

Humboldt was outscored in the opening quarter, 11-8, when McKenna Jones hit a three to lead the Lady Cubs in scoring. St. Paul was led offensively by Sophia Albertini and Chloe Seme’s four first quarter points apiece. Josey Harris also knocked down a three early on.