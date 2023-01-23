 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs lose in third place game to St. Paul

The Humboldt High girls fell to St. Paul in the third place game of the War on 54 tournament on Friday night. The Lady Cubs kept it close in the first half but were hindered by cold shooting in the second half.

By

Sports

January 23, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Humboldt’s Carsyn Haviland. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Humboldt High girls fell in their third-place game of the War on 54 tournament to St. Paul on Friday night, 47-33.

The Lady Cubs (5-6) were ousted behind St. Paul’s quality shooting, and a cool night on offense.

Humboldt was outscored in the opening quarter, 11-8, when McKenna Jones hit a three to lead the Lady Cubs in scoring. St. Paul was led offensively by Sophia Albertini and Chloe Seme’s four first quarter points apiece. Josey Harris also knocked down a three early on. 

Related
January 20, 2023
December 19, 2022
March 6, 2021
January 22, 2021
Most Popular