Humboldt squads earn splits at tourney

HUMBOLDT — Both of Humboldt High’s boys and girls teams got off to quick starts in their respective midseason tournament games against St. Paul Thursday.

While the Cubs were able to keep their torrid pace through the second and third quarters, the Lady Cubs weren’t as fortunate.

Humboldt’s boys forced a running clock through the fourth quarter, courtesy of their 30-point lead, and cruised home with a 55-29 win.