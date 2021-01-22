Menu Search Log in

Humboldt squads earn splits at tourney

Both of Humboldt High’s boys and girls teams got off to quick starts in their respective midseason tournament games against St. Paul Thursday. While the Cubs were able to keep their torrid pace through the second and third quarters, the Lady Cubs weren’t as fortunate.

January 22, 2021 - 3:11 PM

Humboldt High’s Jessica Myers puts up a field goal attempt Thursday against St. Paul. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Humboldt’s boys forced  a running clock through the fourth quarter, courtesy of their 30-point lead, and cruised home with a 55-29 win.

